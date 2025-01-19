India TV Sports Wrap on January 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : ICC INSTAGRAM/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - January 19

India will begin their Women's U19 T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in Malaysia on Sunday, January 19 after Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh began their campaigns with a win on the opening day. On the other hand, India men and women's teams qualified for the Kho Kho World Cup finals after beating South Africa in their respective semis. Both teams will be up against Nepal in their respective finals. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India men and women make it to the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup finals

Indian men and women's teams beat their respective South African opponents 62-42 and 66-16 to qualify for the finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi. Both teams will face Nepal in their respective contests.

Siraj left out, Gill set for the big league

Mohammed Siraj being left out was probably the biggest surprise from India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Shubman Gill was retained as the vice-captain in the ODI format with an eye on the future while Jasprit Bumrah was picked subject to fitness.

India's challenge ends in India Open with Sat-Chi's semis defeat

India's men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 21-18, 21-14 in straight sets to the Malaysian pair of Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin in straight sets as the hosts' challenge came to an end in the ongoing India Open in New Delhi.

Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa begin Women's U19 T20 World Cup campaign with wins; India to begin campaign today

Niki Prasad-led junior Indian women's team will begin its campaign in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia against the West Indies on Sunday, January 19. Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa began their campaigns with wins while three other encounters were washed out.

Rishabh Pant set to be named LSG skipper

Lucknow Super Giants will unveil their new captain ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL in the form of Rishabh Pant. The official announcement will take place at an event in Kolkata but ESPNCricinfo reported that it will be Pant, who will takeover the side from KL Rahul.

Pakistan tighten screws over West Indies in the opening Test in Multan

As many as 19 wickets fell on the second day of the first Test in Multan between Pakistan and West Indies. Noman Ali and Sajid Khan shared nine wickets between them to skittle Bangladesh out for 137 in the first innings. Pakistan are ahead by 202 runs in the second innings with seven wickets still in hand.

Bangladesh women begin white-ball tour of West Indies

Bangladesh women will be up against the West Indies in a six-match white-ball series, starting with three ODIs part of the ICC ODI Championship in Basseterre on Sunday, followed by as many T20Is.

Miller, Du Plessis achieve T20 records

David Miller became the first South African batter to get to the landmark of 11,000 T20 runs during his 48*-run knock for Paarl Royals in SA20 on Saturday, January 18. Faf du Plessis soon enough became the second while playing for Joburg Super Kings while amassing 1,000 fours in the format.

Toofans hammer Dragons, Rudras eke out a thrilling win in men's HIL

Hyderabad Toofans hammered the table-toppers Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-0 in what was a clinical show in the men's Hockey India League on Saturday, January 18 to move to the second spot on the table while UP Rudras prevailed 1-0 in a thriller against Team Gonasika to move to the third place.

Draper retires as Alcaraz advances; Sabalenka, Gauff go through