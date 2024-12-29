India TV Sports Wrap on December 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Jasprit Bumrah has become the fastest India pacer to complete 200 Test wickets. On the other hand, Patna Pirates will take on Haryana Steelers in the final of PKL 11. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Jasprit Bumrah completes 200 wickets in Test cricket
Jasprit Bumrah has completed 200 wickets in Test cricket.
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev to become fastest India pacer to 200 wickets in Tests
Bumrah has surpassed Kapil to become the fastest India pacer to 200 Test wickets.
Marnus Labuschagne scores fifty for Australia in second innings of Boxing Day Test in MCG
Labuschagne has scored a fifty for Australia in the second innings of the boxing day Test in MCG.
Rahmat Shah becomes second Afghan player to score double century in Test cricket
Rahmat Shah has become the second Afghan player after Hashmatullah Shahidi to score a double century in Test cricket.
South Africa need to chase 148 to win Centurion Test against Pakistan
South Africa require to chase down 148 in the second innings against Pakistan to win in Centurion.
Jasprit Bumrah breaks R Ashwin's record to become Indian with most wickets in single WTC cycle
Jasprit Bumrah has claimed the most wickets (74) by an Indian in a single WTC cycle.
Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Sixers in BBL 14
Heat will be up against Sixers in match number 15 of the Big Bash League.
Hashmatullah Shahidi scores century against Zimbabwe
Shahidi scored a century against Zimbabwe in the ongoing Test match in Bulawayo.
Josh Inglis ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a calf strain.
Patna Pirates to face Haryana Steelers in PKL 11 final
Pirates will be up against Steelers in the final of PKL 11.