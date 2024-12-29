India TV Sports Wrap on December 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Jasprit Bumrah has become the fastest India pacer to complete 200 Test wickets. On the other hand, Patna Pirates will take on Haryana Steelers in the final of PKL 11. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Jasprit Bumrah has completed 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Bumrah has surpassed Kapil to become the fastest India pacer to 200 Test wickets.

Labuschagne has scored a fifty for Australia in the second innings of the boxing day Test in MCG.

Rahmat Shah has become the second Afghan player after Hashmatullah Shahidi to score a double century in Test cricket.

South Africa require to chase down 148 in the second innings against Pakistan to win in Centurion.

Jasprit Bumrah has claimed the most wickets (74) by an Indian in a single WTC cycle.

Heat will be up against Sixers in match number 15 of the Big Bash League.

Shahidi scored a century against Zimbabwe in the ongoing Test match in Bulawayo.

Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a calf strain.

Patna Pirates to face Haryana Steelers in PKL 11 final