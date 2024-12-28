India TV Sports Wrap on December 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - December 28

Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar helped India avoid the follow-on on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test with an unbeaten century stand at the MCG after the fall of wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. India are still 148 runs behind Australia's first-innings score of 474. On the other hand, South Africa had Pakistan three down after getting a 90-run lead in the first innings with the deficit still being two runs. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India avoid follow-on, Reddy and Washington solid India successfully avoided the follow-on as Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar forged an unbeaten century partnership against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. India are still behind 148 runs behind Australia's first-innings score of 474 on Day 3 at tea. South Africa ahead of Pakistan after Bosch, Jansen's efforts Corbin Bosch's unbeaten 81 on Test debut helped South Africa take a 90-run lead in the first innings and the hosts had Pakistan three down before they could overhaul the deficit on the second day. Afghanistan trail by 491 runs after Day 2 Zimbabwe piled on a massive score of 586 runs in the first innings riding on centuries by Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Brian Bennett. Afghanistan lost both the openers before stumps on Day 2 while still trailing by 491 runs. New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 series kicks off in Mount Maunganui Mitchell Santner era will kick off for New Zealand in white-ball cricket after being named the full-time captain as the Kiwis take on Sri Lanka in first T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, December 28. Sachin Tendulkar accepts MCC membership Sachin Tendulkar has become an honorary member of the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) after accepting the membership for his outstanding contribution to the game. Australia announce squads for women's Ashes series Australia announced the women's Ashes squad with Sophie Molineux being unavailable due to her knee injury. Captain Alyssa Healy has been picked but it's unsure if she will keep the wickets due to her persisting knee issue while Georgia Voll has been picked for both ODIs and T20Is with Grace Harris being part of the latter. Arsenal get past Ipswitch comfortably Kai Havertz's 23rd-minute goal ended up being the winner for Arsenal as Mike Arteta side beat Ipswitch 1-0 to move one spot up to second on the Premier League table.

Hockey India League kicks off on Saturday with Delhi taking on Team Gonasika

Hockey India League returns after a gap of seven years and will kick off on December 28 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with Team Gonasika taking on Delhi SG Pipers in the opener.

Deepti Sharma guides India to a comprehensive win in series decider against the West Indies

Deepti Sharma's six-fer made light work of the West Indies as India won the series finale by five wickets to seal the ODI series 3-0.

Haryana Steelers to take on Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League Final