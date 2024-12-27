India TV Sports Wrap on December 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia have posted a humongous 474 in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test. On the other hand, the two semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be played on Friday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Steve Smith scores 34th Test hundred of his career

Steve Smith has scored the 34th Test hundred of his career.

Steve Smith becomes player with most Test centuries against India

Steve Smith has surpassed Joe Root to become the player with the most Test hundreds (11) against India.

Australia post 474 runs batting first in boxing day Test vs India

Australia have posted 474 runs while batting first in the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

Shikha Pandey becomes first Indian to play Super Smash

Shikha is playing for Canterbury Magicians in the Super Smash.

Pakistan score 211 in first innings of Centurion Test vs South Africa

Pakistan only managed 211 runs in the first innings of the Centurion Test.

India women to face West Indies women in 3rd ODI

The Indian women's cricket team will take on West Indies in the third ODI on Friday.

UP Yoddhas hammer Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL

UP Yoddhas have hammered Pink Panthers 46-18 in Eliminator 1 of the PKL.

Patna Pirates beat U Mumba in Eliminator 2 of PKL

Pirates defeated U Mumba 31-23 in Eliminator 2 of the ongoing PKL season.

Haryana Steelers to lock horns with UP Yoddhas in semifinal 1 of PKL

Steelers are set to take the mat against Yoddhas in the first semifinal of PKL.

Dabang Delhi to square off against Patna Pirates in semifinal 2 of PKL