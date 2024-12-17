India TV Sports Wrap on December 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - December 17

The deficit has gone below 250 but India still need to score around 40-odd runs to avoid the follow-on against Australia in the Gabba Test with KL Rahul being the only one to show some fight with an 84-run knock. On the other hand, two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy was appointed as the all-format coach for the West Indies starting April next year. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

New Zealand end series on a high, England walk away with a 2-1 win

New Zealand registered their joint-biggest Test win in terms of runs, by 423 runs as England were bowled out for 234 chasing a humongous target of 658 to win the series finale in Hamilton. England won the series 2-1.

Tim Southee calls time on Test career, ends with 391 wickets

New Zealand great Tim Southee finished his Test career with 391 wickets as he went past South Africa's Makhaya Ntini. Southee, obviously, has a chance to increase his white-ball tally, but having smashed 98 sixes in Tests apart from all the wickets keeps him in a special company in the longest format.

India trail Australia as another rain-marred day hits Brisbane

The third Test at Gabba, Brisbane is slowly getting out of reach in terms of a positive result for Australia with rain eating up time to go for a win. India still have a couple of wickets remaining in their first innings and even though the deficit is 265, Australia need time to take 12 wickets and if possible bat again too.

South Africa begin ODI series against Pakistan in Paarl on Tuesday

South Africa will be without their skipper Temba Bavuma for the series opener but have most of their first-choice players available for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan set to kick off in Paarl on Tuesday, December 17.

Josh Hazlewood sustains sore calf, leaves for scans

Australia will be without their one of the spearheads Josh Hazlewood for the rest of the bowling innings, if not the whole Test match, after the tall pacer experienced calf soreness and walked off the field. Hazlewood missed the Adelaide Test due to a side strain. The latest update stated that Hazlewood is likely to miss the rest of the series

Daren Sammy to take over as West Indies coach in all formats

Starting with the next World Test Championship cycle, Daren Sammy will be in charge of all West Indies teams across formats. Andre Coley, the current red-ball coach will be relieved of his duties after the Test series against Pakistan next month.

England gain upper hand in one-off Test after Day 2

England women are in control of the one-off Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein having taken a 145-run lead with nine wickets still in hand. Lauren Bell's four-fer helped England bowl out South Africa for 281.

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first of the three-match ODI series

Afghanistan will be up against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series. Having won the T20Is 2-1, the visitors will be keen for a good start while Zimbabwe aim to strike back.

West Indies aim to seal the series against Bangladesh

Bangladesh will aim to seal the three-match T20I series against West Indies in the second game in St Vincent. Bangladesh prevailed in a low-scoring thriller against the West Indies by 7 runs in the series opener.

Bournemouth hold West Ham to 1-1 draw