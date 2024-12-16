India TV Sports Wrap on December 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/BCCI/WPL/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - December 16

Australia took control of the third Test at the Gabba having scored 445 runs and had India four down for not much amid frequent rain breaks in Brisbane. Travis Head and Steve Smith starred with tons while Jasprit Bumrah took a six-fer. On the other hand, Mumbai's Simran Shaikh became the costliest player at the WPL 2025 auction at Rs 1.9 crore for Gujarat Giants. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia take control of the Gabba Test but rain continues to have a say

Australia added 40 runs on the third morning of the ongoing Gabba Test match against India to post a strong first-innings score of 445. Australia already had India four down amid frequent rain breaks for less than 50. Australia have the game in control but the rain might just be helping India stay hopeful of a draw.

Simran Shakih walks away with the biggest paycheque at the WPL 2025 auction

Dharavi's Simran Shaikh, who was with the UP Warriorz for a couple of seasons grabbed the biggest paycheque of Rs 1.9 crore at the WPL 2025 auction for the Gujarat Giants. Deandra Dottin was the next in line at INR 1.70 crore with the same franchise while senior India all-rounder Sneh Rana was the biggest surprise among unsold players.

Nat Sciver-Brunt slams fastest Test century in women's cricket

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt brought up the fastest century in women's Tests by smashing a 96-ball ton against South Africa on Day 1 of the on-off Test in Bloemfontein. Sciver-Brunt broke Chamani Seneviratna's 26-year-old record.

England post massive score on Day 1 of one-off Test

Led by debutant Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt's twin centuries, England posted a huge score of 395/9 d while South Africa walked away unscathed scoring 17 runs in six overs they got to bat.

India beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

India made a short work of Pakistan in their opening fixture of the U19 Women's Asia Cup T20 as they bowled them out for 67 and chased the target down without breaking much sweat.

Bangladesh win their first-ever T20I in and against West Indies

Bangladesh prevailed in a low-scoring thriller in St Vincent in the first T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies. This was Bangladesh's sixth win in 17 T20Is against West Indies but the first on the latter's home soil.

Shakib Al Hasan suspended from bowling at any level of cricket

Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in top-level cricket, international or domestic by ICC-approved state associations after failing the action test conducted at the Loughborough University in the UK earlier this month.

Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai won their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in space of three editions as they beat a strong Madhya Pradesh outfit in the final. Suryakumar Yadav and Suryansh Shedge starred for Mumbai in a tricky 175-run chase as the domestic stalwarts lifted another title.

New Zealand set England a massive target to chase to win

New Zealand led by Kane Williamson's 33rd Test century and 20th at home, scored 453 runs in their second innings to set a massive target of 658 runs for England to chase in the fourth innings. England didn't have skipper Ben Stokes for the second half of bowling innings after a hamstring injury.

India take a 1-0 lead against West Indies women in three-match T20I series