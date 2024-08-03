India TV Sports Wrap on August 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian men's hockey team will meet Great Britain in the quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics. On the other hand, Manu Bhaker is in contention for another medal at the Paris Olympics. She will be in action in the women's 25m speed pistol final on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Team India vs Sri Lanka first ODI ends in a tie

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka ended in a tie.

Manu Bhaker to compete in women's 25m speed pistol final

Manu Bhaker will be in action in the women's 25m speed pistol final on Saturday.

IOC spokesperson issues clarification before Imane Khelif's next bout in Paris

The IOC spokesperson Mark Adams issued a statement to specify that Khelif was born as a female.

Indian men's hockey team beats Australia

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Australia 3-2 in its final Pool B match.

Indian men's hockey team to face Great Britain in the quarterfinals

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarters at the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya Sen beats Chou Tien Chen in quarters at Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen defeated Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei to book a place in the men's singles semis at the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya Sen to face Viktor Axelsen in men's singles semifinal

Lakshya Sen will take on Axelsen in the semifinal of the Paris Olympics.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Novak Djokovic in men's singles final at Paris Olympics

Alcaraz will lock horns with Djokovic in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.

Nishant Dev to face Marco Verde of Mexico in the men's 71kg quarterfinal

Nishant Dev will square off against Marco Verde in the men's 71kg quarters in boxing at the Paris Olympics.

Kemar Roach returns for South Africa series