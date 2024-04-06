India TV Sports Wrap on April 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Lionel Messi is set to make his eagerly awaited return for Inter Miami in the game against Colorado Rapids. Messi missed the last four games of Inter Miami due to a hamstring injury. On the other hand, the IPL 2024 season is set to witness a royal clash as Rajasthan Royals prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday (April 6). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Lionel Messi to play for Inter Miami after injury layoff

Messi is all set to play Inter Miami's upcoming game against Colorado Rapids after missing four games on the trot.

Rajasthan Royals to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan will take on RCB in the 19th game of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

SRH beat CSK to win second game of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to win their second match of the season.

Abhishek Sharma wins Player of the Match in SRH's win over CSK

Abhishek Sharma's quick-fire knock helped him claim the Player of the Match honour.

SRH move past Punjab Kings on IPL 2024 points table

Sunrisers have climbed to the fifth spot on the IPL 2024 points table.

Jofra Archer moves closer to international return, in contention for T20 World Cup

England's tearaway pacer Jofra Archer has moved closer to a potential return to international cricket and the four-match T20I series against Pakistan in May could witness him donning an England jersey on the field again.

Emirates Cricket Board slaps five-year ban on Multan Sultans' star

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has slapped a five-year ban on Pakistan's Usman Khan for "breaching the obligations" he owed to the board.

Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima suffer minor injuries in car accident

Both players suffered minor injuries in a car accident as per the Pakistan Cricket Board.

East Zone and South Zone qualify for Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 final

East Zone and South Zone have advanced to the final of the Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024.

Yuvraj Singh builds case for Shivam Dube's selection in ICC Men's T20 World Cup