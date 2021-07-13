Tuesday, July 13, 2021
     
  5. India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2021 18:00 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

MC Mary Kom

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics. "The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total." 

