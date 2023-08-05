Indian women's compound team claims first-ever gold in World Archery Championships | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA/ TWITTER India's women's compound team after winning gold in the World Archery Championships

The Indian women's compound team comprising Parneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami scripted history on Friday, August 5 when it won the first-ever gold for the country in the World Archery Championships after emerging victorious against Mexico in the summit clash.

The Indian trio showed great aplomb in the title decider and was able to put pressure on their Mexican counterparts from the beginning of the match and clinched the historic clash in the end by a margin of 235-229. Though the game was not going to be easy as the Indian women's team was up against the top-seeded side, a praiseworthy display, in the end, helped India open its account in the event.

Watch India's winning moment:

Since making their debut in the World Archery Championships in Italy (Punta Ala) in the year 1981, this is the first time the Indian archers have bagged the bragging rights to be called the world champions.

India had a dismal record in the World Archery Championships finals while heading into the summit clash on Friday, having lost in the recurve section four times and meeting the same fate as many as five times in the non-Olympic compound discipline.

The women's team was looking in prime form heading into the finale having caused an upset in the semifinals against Colombia by 220-216. They had previously registered a win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals by a slender scoreline of 228-226.

One of the members of the winning team, Jyothi, mentioned that the team was determined to clinch a gold, having won so many silvers previously.

"We were focused on the process. We had won enough silver medals and we had decided yesterday that we will win the gold. This is a start and we will win more medals," said Jyothi as reported by PTI.

The golden girls - Aditi, Jyothi and Parneet are also looking to claim individual medals having already sealed quarterfinal berths. While Aditi will be up against Sanne de Laat of the Netherlands, Jyothi and Parneet will be up against each other in an all-Indian clash.

