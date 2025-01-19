India's men's team overcomes feisty South Africa to qualify for Kho Kho World Cup final; women go through too

Follow us on Image Source : KHO KHO WORLD CUP Indian men's Kho Kho team overcame a stiff South African challenge in the semis to book a place in the final of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

Unbeaten India will be up against Nepal, their opponents in the opening fixture, in the final of the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday, January 19. The statement rings true for the men and women's events as both the Indian teams defeated their respective South African counterparts in the semi-finals to set up the summit clash against Nepal.

The South African men, especially fought exceptionally well. Given how one-sided the Indian team has performed since their close opening fixture against Nepal, South Africa had India on tenterhooks after getting an early lead of 18-0 after the first turn.

The Indian team had its task cut out and came out attacking in Turn 2. Nikhil B, especially, was in magnificent form. Going into the last couple of minutes, India still had 14 points compared to South Africa's 20 before Aditya Ganpule and Gowtham M got their team back on track with a marginal lead at halftime.

South stormed back with another spirited attack in Turn 3, bringing the score to 42-28. They weren't ready to give up just yet, but the hosts proved too strong in the final Turn to take the game home and seal the final spot 62-42. India coach Ashwani Sharma admitted that South Africa stretched them but was confident that his boys would pull it off in the end which they did and assured that the finale against Nepal won't be that close, having won the opener 42-37 in a close encounter at the start of the tournament.

As for women, the Indians were just too strong for their South African opponents winning their semi-final clash 66-16. It was a masterclass in defence and attack from the Women in Blue as they didn't give their opponents an inch and were on their mark from the outset.

Nepal men beat Iran 72-20 in their semi-final to advance to the summit clash, while Nepalese women overcame Uganda women's challenge pretty comfortably in the end by 89-18.