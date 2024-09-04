India register best-ever performance at Paris Paralympics, overhaul Tokyo medal tally in just six days

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze in men's javelin throw T46 event

The Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics is putting in an exceptional performance. Within just six days of the Games, India has crossed the Tokyo medal haul registering the best ever show at the Paralympic Games. The Indian athletes have so far won 20 medals (3 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze) and are expected to win a few more in the upcoming days as well.

Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar took India officially past the Tokyo medal tally winning silver and bronze respectively on Tuesday (September 3) in the men's javelin throw T46 final. It is a commendable performance, especially after the recent disappointment at the Olympics recently where India could only win six medals finishing at the 71st position. On the contrary, the tricolour is flying high at the 19th place currently in the Paris Paralympics.

India's Chef de Mission Satya Prakash Sangwan's prediction is almost turning true as he had predicted a record 28 medals in an exclusive interview with India TV even before the start of the Paris Paralympics. He had also stated that India will finish in the top 20 in the medal tally and the country is currently at 19th place. "We won four in the 2016 Rio Games and 19 medals in Tokyo but now we are looking at a record 25-plus medals in Paris. My gut feeling is saying 28 medals for India. We are not only hoping but we are confident of a record 28 medals, including eight to ten golds, in Paris.

"We are hoping to make everyone proud by finishing inside T20 (top twenty teams in medal table) in this Paralympics. India will definitely finish in the T20 and we will continue to work to finish in the top ten in the medal table," Sangwan had said. Moreover, India also crossed the 50-medal mark in the history of Paralympics having won 51 so far.

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics so far

Shooting

Avani Lekhara - Gold

Mona Agarwal - Bronze

Manish Narwal - Silver

Rubina Francis - Bronze

Athletics

Preethi Pal - Bronze (won twice)

Nishad Kumar - Silver

Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver

Sumit Antil - Gold

Deepthi Jeevanji - Bronze

Sharad Kumar - Silver

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Bronze

Ajeet Singh - Silver

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze

Archery

Rakesh Kumar / Sheeta Devi - Bronze

Badminton

Nitesh Kumar - Gold

Manisha Ramadass - Bronze

Thulasimathi Murugesan - Silver

Suhas Yathiraj - Silver

Nithya Sre Sivan - Bronze