India finish third in ISSF World Cup 2025, Manu Bhaker returns with one medal The ISSF World Cup 2025 in Lima concluded today even as India finished in third place with seven medals, behind China and the USA. Indian shooters won two gold, four silver and one bronze medal while China and the USA finished with four gold medals each.

Lima (Peru) :

India finished their campaign at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima with a total of seven medals, finishing third in the medal tally. Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event on Sunday to end the country's campaign on a high. This was her first medal at the mega event as well.

Simranpreet scored a total of 33 hits in the final to finish second, while China's Sun Yujie took home the gold medal with a score of 3,4 and Yao Qianxun secured the bronze with a total of 29. Meanwhile, India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker returned with no medal in the women's 25m pistol event as she finished fourth with a score of 22. Earlier, Manu had finished second in the qualifying round with a score of 585 while Simranpreet was fifth.

Thanks to Simranpreet's silver, India finished with seven medals - two golds, four silvers, and one bronze. Their both gold medals came in the 10m air pistol even,t with Suruchi Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary claiming the honours. China and the USA finished in the top two with 13 and 7 medals respectively, and four gold medals each.

This was the second shooting World Cup this season. India had won eight medals - four gold, two silver, and two bronze - at Buenos Aires earlier this month and finished second.

India's medal winners at ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima

Saurabh Chaudhary/Suruchi Singh - gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team

Suruchi Singh - gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol

Manu Bhaker - silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol

Simranpreet Kaur - silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol

Rudrannksh Patil/Arya Borse - silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team

Arjun Babuta - silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle

Saurabh Chaudhary - bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol