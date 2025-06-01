India's campaign at Asian Athletics Championships ends with second-placed finish and 24 medals India secured a second-placed finish in the Asian Athletics Championships with a total of 24 medals. The Indian athletes bagged eight golds, 10 silver, and six bronze medals during the championships. China finished first with (19 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze).

New Delhi:

India concluded the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, with a commendable haul of 24 medals: 8 gold, 10 silver, and 6 bronze. This performance secured India the second position in the overall medal tally, trailing behind China (19 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze) and ahead of the third-placed Japan (5 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze).

Final Day Highlights

On the concluding day, Indian athletes added six medals to the tally - three silver and three bronze - alongside setting a national record and achieving multiple personal bests.

Parul Chaudhary went on to clinch her second silver of the championships, bagging the second-place finish in the women's 5000m with the timing of 15:15.33s. She had also won a silver in the 3000m steeplechase earlier.

While Parul clinched her second silver, Javelin thrower Sachin Yadav also secured a second-placed finish in the men's javelin with a personal best throw of 85.16m. He finished second to Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and also narrowly missed the World Championships qualification mark of 85.50m.

The women's 4x100m relay team, comprising Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, Srabani Nanda, and Nithya Gandhe, achieved a season-best time of 43.86s to earn a silver. Meanwhile, Sprinter Animesh Kujur set a new national record in the men's 200m, clocking 20.32s to win bronze

Middle-distance runner Pooja achieved a personal best of 2:01.89s in the women's 800m to claim bronze, while Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the women's 400m hurdles with a timing of 56.46s.

India's performance at the championships reflects a significant improvement in gold medal count compared to the previous edition, where the country secured 6 golds. The athletes' achievements, including national records and personal bests, underscore the nation's growing prowess in athletics.

Here is the medal tally of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025: