India has officially sent a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to reports, the letter of interest was sent by PT Usha, the chief of the Commonwealth Games Association of India on March 13. The idea behind hosting the event is to bring the Olympic Games to India in 2036. Meanwhile, the last day to submit the bid is March 31. Ahead of that, the CGF has acknowledged receiving the letter from Usha. More to Follow..