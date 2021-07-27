India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full schedule of events for July 28

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian women's hockey team

Another day of mixed emotions for the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the shooters enduring a dismal run in the mixed team event. Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men's hockey team were the only positives for India on Day 4 of the action with the pugilist advancing to the quarters with a 3-2 win, while Manpreet Singh-led side bounced back from one of their worst Olympic defeats, 1-7 against Australia, to beat Spain 3-0. Meanwhile, there were two heartbreaks as shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy crashed out of men's doubles despite winning their second game in the group stage, while India's lone hope in Table Tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamla lost to legendary Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and world champion in round 3.

Indian women's hockey team will kick off the proceedings on Wednesday morning, with the hope of grabbing their first win in the competition when they take on Great Britain. India had lost their first tow matches to stand bottom of the table. The focus will then shift to Rio Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who will be playing his second group game. Fellow shuttler B Sai Praneeth will begin his campaign later in the afternoon in the men's singles category. Indian archers, meanwhile, will have their final shot at a medal as the individual events begin on Wednesday morning with Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari in action.

Following is India's schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Archery:

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30am IST.

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30pm IST.

Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15pm IST.

Badminton:

P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:30am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men's Singles Group D Match: 2:30pm IST.

Boxing:

Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women's 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs Great Britain in Women's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00am IST.

Sailing: