Our Tokyo Olympic athletes have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian contingent of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics who were present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the nation.

PM Modi during his speech, urged the entire nation to applaud their achievement, saying that the country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," said PM Modi.

India capped off their best-ever medals tally at the 2020 Tokyo Games this summer winning seven medals - 1 gold, two silver and four bronze.

Neeraj Chopra clinched the historic gold in men's javelin throw becoming the first track and field athlete of independent India to finish top of the podium at the Games. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya picked the silver medal while shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and the men's hockey team won the bronze.

India sent their biggest ever contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with 124 competitors who participated across 18 disciplines. With 7 medals, India finished 48th on the medal table. India's previous best medal haul was at the 2012 London Games where India had won six medals - two silver and four bronze.