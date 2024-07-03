'I don't want to dwell in past': Shreyasi Singh on India's shooting show in Tokyo Olympics ahead of Paris 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Olympic-bound shooter Shreyasi Singh.

India's shooting contingent will be looking to put behind the disappointing show of the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games when the Indian shooters drew a blank in the medals tally. India is sending its largest-ever shooting contingent at the Paris Games - 21 - going past its previous highest tally of 15 shooters from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The Indian shooters will look for a better performance this time around with a blend of experience and youth in the squad. Indian shooter Shreyasi, who will be making her Olympics debut in the upcoming Paris Games and will compete in the trap event, spoke to India TV on various facets ahead of the 2024 Games.

On being asked about how her preparations are going, Shreyasi said, "Definitely, I am feeling confident. I would like to ensure you that I will give my 100% in Paris with the best that I have trained. If I do the best, God will do the rest," she said to India TV.

Shreyasi is an experienced shooter, having won a Silver in the trap event at the Commonwealth Championships in 2010 and is also the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion with a Gold medal win in double trap. She recognises the experience is handy but the youthful enthusiasm is also necessary.

"Experience is always a positive thing. Having said that, it is also important to have that Yuva Josh. The excitement of starting something new should also be there. In our shooting team too, we have a good blend of experience and yuva josh. I am pretty sure we will all support to do well," she said in an event organised by the Indian Olympic Association.

On being asked about Indian shooters' disappointing show at the previous two Olympics, Shreyasi said that she does not want to think about the past and is thinking about her performance at the upcoming Games. "I don't want to dwell in the past that who performed and who did not. I am really looking forward to performing at the upcoming Games and I am pretty sure that everyone who is going there is giving their 100% when it comes to training. They really want to perform well and win a medal for the country. They want to make the country proud. That is what every athlete has in their hearts," she concluded.