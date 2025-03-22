George Foreman, Boxing legend and two-time heavyweight champion, passes away aged 76 George Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion, having won his second title at an improbable age of 45. He was also an Olympic Champion. Foreman passed away at the age of 76. His family announced the tragic development.

American boxing legend George Foreman passed away aged 76 on Friday at a hospital in Houston. Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion, having won his second title at an improbable age of 45.

Foreman's family confirmed the tragic development. "Our hearts are broken. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose" his family said in a social media post on Instagram.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family," the statement added.

Foreman won the heavyweight title twice in his career. His first victory came in 1973 against Joe Frazier when he was in his 20s before losing the title to Muhammad Ali in 1974 in the famous Rumble in the Jungle fight.

Foreman retired in 1977 and became a minister at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Texas. He returned to the sport in 1987 and then went on to win his second title at the age of 45 in 1994. Foreman defeated undefeated Michael Moorer and became the oldest-ever heavyweight champion.

The legendary boxer had also won an Olympic gold medal in the 1968 Mexico Games when he was 19. He turned pro and went on to win 37 consecutive matches. His face-off against Ali in 1974 is considered one of the best matches ever in boxing.

Foreman had reflected on his bout with Ali. "I said I was going to go out there and kill him and people said, 'Please, don't say you're going to kill Muhammad,'" Foreman had said.

"So I said, 'OK, I'll just beat him down to the ground.' That's how easy I thought the fight would be," he added.