FIDE World Cup returns to India after 23 years as Goa gears up to host tournament India last hosted the FIDE World Cup in 2002 in Hyderabad, with Viswanathan Anand lifting the title. The tournament returns to India after 23 years, with Goa set to host the event in which 206 players will take part in.

New Delhi:

The FIDE World Cup returns to India after 23 years, as Goa will be hosting the prestigious tournament from October 30-November 27. 206 players will be featuring in the tournament that will offer a berth to three players for the coveted Candidates and a prize purse of USD 2 million.

India will have a strong field with the likes of D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, and R Praggnanandhaa set to take part in the event. Meanwhile, Gukesh is not in the race for the Candidates, and it will be interesting to see if he takes part in the World Cup or not.

The last time India hosted the World Cup in 2002 in Hyderabad, Viswanathan Anand won the tournament. Meanwhile, he is not certain to be part of the tournament this time as he has not played classical chess for a while.

The tournament will follow a two-game knockout format spread across eight rounds. Each matchup will consist of two classical games, with rapid and blitz tie-breaks if the score is level.

The top 50 seeds will receive first-round byes and will join the competition in round two. Meanwhile, players ranked 51 to 206 will compete in the opening round, with pairings based on a top-half against the bottom-half seeding structure.

"Every round is win-or-go-home, making the World Cup one of the most dramatic tournaments on the calendar," FIDE stated on its website on Tuesday.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich commented, "India has emerged as one of the world’s strongest chess nations, home to exceptional players and a passionate fanbase. Following the successful FIDE Women’s World Cup in Georgia earlier this year, we’re proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa."

He added, "It will be a true celebration of chess, offering a unique experience for both players and spectators. With representatives from over 90 countries expected to participate, this event promises to be one of the most watched in chess history."

AICF President Nitin Narang remarked, "The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also underline India’s rising prominence as a global chess powerhouse."