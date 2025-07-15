Fauja Singh, 114-year-old marathon runner, dies in road accident in Jalandhar Author Khushwant Singh confirmed the demise of 114-year-old veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh. "My Turbaned Tornado is no more," Khushwant wrote in a social media post on X.

New Delhi:

Fauja Singh, celebrated as the 'Turbaned Tornado', tragically passed away on July 14, 2025, aged 114. He was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 PM while walking across a road in his native village of Beas Pind, near Jalandhar, Punjab. Rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

The news of his death was confirmed by author and former Punjab state information commissioner Khushwant Singh, who spoke with Fauja Singh’s family. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"My Turbaned Tornado is no more. … He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 pm today … Rest in peace, my dear Fauja".

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed his condolences on X. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience. At 114, he joined me in the 'Nasha Mukt, Rangla Punjab' march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab. Om Shanti Om," the governor posted on X.

Singh’s remarkable life was chronicled in the biography The Turbaned Tornado, penned by Khushwant Singh. After the accident, the centenarian was taken to a Jalandhar private hospital, where he ultimately passed away.

Fauja Singh had become a global icon for completing marathons well into old age, though some of his age-related performances, such as running a marathon in his 90s and continuing past 100, remain unratified by Guinness due to missing birth records. Still, he set extraordinary age‑group times and served as an inspiration worldwide, even carrying the Olympic torch in 2012, and earning the British Empire Medal in 2015.

His passing has left a profound void in India and across the global running community, mourning the loss of a true symbol of perseverance and vitality .