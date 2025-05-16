Doha Diamond League 2025 Live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action on TV and streaming in India? India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will kick off his 2025 season at the Doha Diamond League. The 90 m mark will be in the spotlight once again as Chopra fights it out with Kishore Jena also fighting it out in the discipline against the likes of Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch.

Doha:

India's ace athlete and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Doha Diamond League as he begins his 2025 season against familiar faces, including his compatriot Kishore Jena. Chopra, who will be defending his World Championship title later this year, will be up against the likes of Anderson Peters of Grenada, two-time world champion and 2024 Olympics bronze-winner, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Julian Weber and Max Dehning of Germany, Julius Yego from Trinidad and Roderick Genki Dean of Japan.

Interestingly, all five of Peters, Yego, Dean, Jena and Chopra would have been locking horns against one another a week later in the inaugural NC Classic, which now stands postponed due to the India-Pakistan tensions, which escalated last week. Jena, who won the Silver Medal in the Asian Games a couple of years ago for India with Chopra clinching the Gold, hasn't been at his best of late and would be keen to improve upon his recent numbers.

With Chopra taking the field in the first leg of the Diamond League, the focus will be on the 90m mark once again, this time in particular, given that the world-record holder and multiple-Olympic medal winner Jan Zelezny is now in charge of the Indian athlete as his new coach. Should be a fascinating contest. Apart from javelin throw, sprinters Gulveer Singh and Parul Choudhary will also be representing India at the Doha leg.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live on TV and streaming in India in the Doha Diamond League?

The men's javelin throw event in the Doha Diamond League will kick off at 10:13 PM IST on Friday, May 16. The Diamond League first leg, featuring Neeraj Chopra and Indian athletes in a couple of other disciplines, unfortunately, will not have a telecast on TV. However, the event can be live-streamed on the Diamond League YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

Since athletics events have a world feed, it will keep switching between different disciplines; otherwise, live scoring can be followed on the Diamond League website.

Indian athletes in action

Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena - 10:13 PM IST

Men's 5000m - Gulveer Singh - 10:15 PM IST

Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Choudhary - 11:14 PM IST