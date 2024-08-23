Diamond League 2024 javelin throw points table: Neeraj Chopra still not qualified for final, two spots sealed

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD ATHLETICS X/REUTERS Anderson Peters moved to the top of the Diamond League 2024 points table after being the numero uno position in Lausanne

India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra improved his standing on the Diamond League 2024 points table with a season-best throw of 89.49 metres, however, he is still not assured of a finals spot in Brussels three weeks later. Chopra, who was in fourth position with seven points going into the Lausanne meet on Thursday, August 22, earned seven more points by virtue of finishing second.

Anderson Peters, who achieved the meet record on Thursday evening with a 90.61m throw, not only finished at the top in Lausanne but also jumped up to number one on the overall points table after three qualification meetings out of four. Jakub Vadlejch, who finished seventh in Lausanne, hasn't been at his best since the Olympics and gained only two points with a best throw of 82.03m.

Peters with 21 points (6 in Doha, 7 in Paris and 8 in Lausanne) and Vadlejch with 16 (8 in Doha, 6 in Paris and 2 in Lausanne) have sealed the top two spots. Neeraj is in third position with two seven-pointers in Doha and now in Lausanne, having missed the Paris meet before the Olympics to get his adductor in shape for the big event.

Image Source : DIAMOND LEAGUE XDiamond League points table updated after Lausanne

Neeraj and Julian Weber (also with 14 points) are all but through as six athletes will make up the discipline in the final but haven't qualified officially yet. Neeraj wasn't at his best with four throws in 82-82 metre range before amping up in the last two to 85.58 and eventually 89.49m, respectively.

There is the fourth and final meet where the javelin throw is part of the Diamond League, in Zurich, left and the final positions will be decided then. Peters and Vadlejch are already through, Neeraj and Weber are next with the likes of Arture Felfner of Ukraine, Moldova's Andrian Mardare and Japan's Genki Dean in picture for the remaining spots. There is an outside chance for Arshad Nadeem to make it in the top six but for that, he will have to participate in Zurich as he has featured in only one of the three meets so far.