Delhi government hikes cash award for Olympic winners, medallists to get jobs Delhi government has decided to hike the cash award for the Olympic winners from the state. A gold medallist will get Rs 7 crore while silver and bronze medal winners will take home Rs 5 and 3 crore respectively. Moreover, the winners will also get Group A and B jobs.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government took landmark decisions today under Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana at a Cabinet meeting. The cash award for Olympic Games winners from Delhi has been hiked as a gold medallist will now get Rs 7 crore while silver and bronze medal winners will take home Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively. Moreover, they are also set to get jobs from the government as athletes winning gold and silver medals will be awarded Group A jobs and bronze medal winners will get Group B jobs.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood addressed the media after the Cabinet meeting that was held at Delhi Secretariat. "Today, under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, a Cabinet meeting was held. Various important decisions were taken for Delhi's development, students, and youth. Historic decisions have been taken under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana.

"Today, Delhi has decided to take a giant leap and is working towards creating a strong sports ecosystem. Olympic Games Gold and Silver medallists to be given Group A jobs, Bronze medallists Group B jobs by Delhi government. Cash award for Olympic winners from Delhi hiked; Rs 7 cr for Gold, Rs 5 cr for Silver, Rs 3 cr for Bronze medals," Minister Ashish Sood said during the media briefing.

What was the prize money earlier for Olympic medal winners?

Earlier, the Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were awarded Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore for gold, silver, and bronze medallists.

When will the next Olympic Games be played?

For the unversed, the next Olympic Games are set to be played in 2028 at Los Angeles.

