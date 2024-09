Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deepthi Jeevanji.

Indian sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji has clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m - T20 event. The 2024 World Champion starred in the nine-athlete field to take the bronze home, clocking a time of 55.82s. This was India's third-ever medal in the track event at the Paralympics after Preethi Pal took two bronze at the ongoing Paris Summer Games.

She had topped the Heat 1 with a timing of 55.45s to qualify for the final.

