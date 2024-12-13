D Gukesh, youngest World Chess champion, earns whopping prize money as reward for remarkable feat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gukesh Dommaraju.

Gukesh Dommaraju rewrote history books on Thursday (December 12) in Singapore when he defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest to claim the FIDE World Chess Championship. Before Gukesh, the youngest to clinch the coveted title was Russia's Garry Kasparov.

Gukesh is only the second Indian ever to win the FIDE World Chess Championship after the legendary Viswanathan Anand. Anand won the title as many as five times in his career.

"I was dreaming this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream (and made it) into reality," Gukesh told reporters after his historic feat in Singapore.

World Chess Championship prize money breakdown

The World Chess Championship in Singapore offered a total of $2.5 million in prize money. A win in every classical game was worth $200,000 (approx. Rs 1.69 crore). Gukesh won three games and bagged $600,000 (approx. Rs 5.07 crore). His adversary, Liren, won two games and collected $400,000 (approx. Rs 3.38 crore).

The remaining $1.5 million of the total prize money ($2.5 million) on offer is set to be split equally between Gukesh and Liren. Therefore, Gukesh will pocket a total of $1.35 million (approx. Rs 11.45 crore) and Liren will go home with $1.15 million (approx. Rs 9.75 crore).

India's prime minister Narendra Modi was elated with Gukesh's historic triumph and took to X to congratulate him.

"Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi posted on X.

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik reacts to D Gukesh's win

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik was not pleased with the quality of chess exhibited by both players in the World Chess Championship final.

"No comment. Sad. End of chess as we know it," Kramnik posted on X after Gukesh's win.

In another post, he wrote, "Never yet has a WC title been decided by such a childish one-move blunder."