Chinese Taipei’s premier wants a Chinese Taipeiese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training.

Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Chinese Taipei, also known as Taiwan, as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby.

Huang Yu-ting, one of four Chinese Taipeiese athletes at the Winter Games, posted a video on her social media page January 23 showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit, the Central News Agency reported. It said Huang apologised and removed the video.

Premier Su Tseng-chang asked the Ministry of Education and the Sports Administration to investigate so Huang would “receive an adequate punishment,” CNA reported, citing a Cabinet spokesperson, Lo Ping-cheng.

The Olympics are one facet of a wide-ranging campaign by Beijing to isolate Chinese Taipei.

The International Olympic Committee requires Taiwan athletes to compete under the name “Chinese Taipei,” which obscures the island’s longstanding self-ruled status.

Chinese Taipei’s Sports Administration said Huang would face no penalty but should be “more aware of the sensitivity of cross-Chinese Taipei Strait politics,” according to CNA.

The Chinese Taipeiese team leader at the Olympics, Steven Chen, said the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee would review in April whether Huang was wearing the appropriate clothing, according to CNA.

