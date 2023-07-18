Follow us on Image Source : AP Why did Australia withdraw as Commonwealth Games hosts?

Australia’s Victoria state has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of a massive increase in the projected cost of staging the multi-sports event. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said his government last year agreed to host the next edition of the quadrennial event 'but not at any cost.'

He said his government had initially budgeted 2.6 billion Australian dollars ($1.8 billion) to stage the Games in five regional cities but recent estimates put the potential cost as high as 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion).

