Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: PM Modi urges Indian citizens to back the Indian contingency

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Prime Minister to interact with Indian athletes today, urges nation to extend their support and Good wishes

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2022 10:48 IST
Narendra Modi, Commonwealth Games 2022
Image Source : TWITTER (@NARENDRAMODI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Nikhat Zareen, manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda

PM Narendra Modi to interact with the Indian team ahead of  the Birmingham edition of  Commonwealth Games

  • The  Prime Minister had urged the entire country to support the team and wish them well to reap the desired results for the country
  • The Indian Prime Minister will address the Inidan team via video conferencing

  • The interactive session which includes the Prime Minister is a part of his continuous effort to keep thr athletes motivated before they head into this multi-nation tournament

