Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on the first day of the mega sporting event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@WEARETEAMINDIA) Team India's schedule for day 1 at CWG 2022

Birmingham| The Commonwealth Games kickstarted on July 28, 2022, in the Alexander Stadium located in Birmingham. This is the second major sporting event that is being conducted after the pandemic struck in 2020. The multi-nation sporting event will be a witness to participation from 72 countries with more than 5000 athletes in 280 events across 19 sports in 15 venues.

The games, set to be the biggest and most expensive sporting event in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics, have had to deal with the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and will go on for 11 consecutive days. The Indian contingent was led by star shuttler PV Sindhu who also was the flagbearer alongside Manpreet Singh who is leading the India men's hockey team.

The Indian contingency consists of 215 players including the Indian women's cricket team who are making their debut in this kind of setup. Almost 164 Indian athletes participated in the opening ceremony. The Indian team looks quite solid this time around and high bets have been placed on Indian athletes.

Here is the list of events that will see participation from team India on Day 1:

T20I CRICKET:

India Women vs Australia Women (4:30 pm)

SWIMMING:

Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)

Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)

Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)

Sajan Prakash - (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

BOXING:

Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Sumit Kundu - men's 75kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Rohit Tokas - men's 67kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)

Ashish Chaudhary - men's 80kg round of 32 (11:00 pm)

GYMNASTICS:

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

HOCKEY:

India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

LAWN BOWLS:

Nayanmoni - Women Singles (1:00 pm)

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm)

Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

SQUASH:

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

TABLE TENNIS:

Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

TRACK CYCLING:

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

TRIATHLON:

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm).

BADMINTON:

India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30 pm).

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News