Coaches monitored fitness during lockdown: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

The coaching staff kept a close watch on players' fitness and diet over the past five months and this helped the Indian men's hockey team bounce back after the depressing lockdown, says ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh.

The team has been out of action since its FIH Pro League tie against Australia on February 21 and 22, and it is not scheduled to to play any match, as of now, before April next year when it is to play two away FIH Pro matches against Argentina.

"The good thing that happened during the past five months was the coaching staff, particularly our scientific advisor Robin Arkel, kept a close watch on our fitness and diet. Even when we were in a break, we had a schedule to follow. I think these factors will help us bounce back," Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet also said that he was looking forward to following the upcoming Pro League tie between Germany and Belgium. The matches are scheduled to be held on September 22 and 23 and marks the return of the league since COVID-19 forced a freeze on the hockey calendar.

"Both these teams are really good and, of course, we are eager to watch them play and we will be following these matches closely because it will give us insights into their variations, and any new combinations they are using," stated Harmanpreet, who is currently part of the ongoing national camp at the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru southern centre.

