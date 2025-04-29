CM Punk reflects on Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41 WWE superstar CM Punk recently came forward and talked about Paul Heyman's betrayal to him in the main event of night 1 of the WrestleMania 41. He opined that Seth Rollins needs the company of Paul Heyman to succeed.

New Delhi:

WrestleMania 41 was one of the most talked about PLEs for WWE in 2025 so far, and one of the biggest reasons for the same was the main event of night 1, where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk took on each other in a triple threat match.

It was Rollins who emerged victorious in the end after the ‘Wiseman’ Paul Heyman went on to betray Roman Reigns and subsequently betrayed CM Punk to side with Rollins to form the ultimate alliance. Heyman’s betrayal became one of the biggest talking points after the event.

WWE superstar CM Punk recently came forward and talked about Heyman as well, making a massive statement for his ‘best friend’.

"Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too. The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical," Punk said in an interview with Deadline.

"I almost wish he would’ve done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain. But you know what? Seth needs him,” he added.

It is worth noting that while Heyman had been aligned with Roman Reigns, he was asked to side with Punk as a favour by the latter. Where Heyman did come out with Punk during his entrance at WrestleMania. He ended up betraying both Punk and Reigns and sided with Rollins to draw the curtains on WrestleMania night 1.

Furthermore, after the marquee event, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman were joined by former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who has joined the dangerous faction as well. Furthermore, the trio also beat up Sami Zayn after he refused to join their faction on the latest edition of Raw.