BWF World Championship 2021: Schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming, all you need to know

BWF World Championship 2021: Here are the details of when and where to watch the BWF World Championship 2021 live in India.

New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2021 11:33 IST
File photo of PV Sindhu
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of PV Sindhu

India's two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will look to bring her best to the fore on the big stage when she begins her title defence at the BWF World Championships beginning here on Sunday. Sindhu has been in impressive form as she claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals after three successive semifinals finish at the French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open. Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty will also be featuring in the BWF World Championship 2021. 

Indian players at the World Championships 

  • Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw 
  • Lakshya Sen vs Max Weisskirchen 
  • Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian 
  • HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long 
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD 
  • Arjun MR / Dhruv Kapila vs Daniel Lundgaard / Matias Thyrri 
  • Arun George / Sanyam Shukla vs Ou Xuanyi / Zhang Nan 
  • Manu Attri / Sumeeth Reddy vs Joel Eipe / Rasmus Kjaer 
  • Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Alyssa Tirtosentono / Imke van der Aar 
  • Kukkapalli Maneesha / Rutaparna Panda vs Jaqueline Lima / Samia 
  • Lima Ashwini Ponappa / N Sikki Reddy vs Delphine Delrue / Lea Palermo 
  • Saurabh Sharma / Anoushka Parikh vs Rehan Kusharjanto / Lisa Kusumawati 
  • Arjun MR / Kukkapalli Maneesha vs Yeung Ming Nok / Yoyo Yau 
  • Venkat Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Mathias Thyrri / Mai Surrow 
  • Utarksh Arora / Karishma Wadkar vs Patrick Scheichel / Franziska Volkmann 

PV Sindhu’s draw in BWF Championship 

  • Round 1: Bye 
  • Round 32: Winner Martina Repiska vs Ruselli Hartawan 
  • Round of 16: Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand Quarters – Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) 2 

BWF World Championship 2021: Live Streaming

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD

Disney + HotStar 

BWF World Championship 2021: Dates

December 12 - December 19

BWF World Championship 2021: Timings

2.30 PM IST

