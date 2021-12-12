BWF World Championship 2021: Schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of PV Sindhu

India's two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will look to bring her best to the fore on the big stage when she begins her title defence at the BWF World Championships beginning here on Sunday. Sindhu has been in impressive form as she claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals after three successive semifinals finish at the French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open. Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty will also be featuring in the BWF World Championship 2021.

Indian players at the World Championships

Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw

Lakshya Sen vs Max Weisskirchen

Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD

Arjun MR / Dhruv Kapila vs Daniel Lundgaard / Matias Thyrri

Arun George / Sanyam Shukla vs Ou Xuanyi / Zhang Nan

Manu Attri / Sumeeth Reddy vs Joel Eipe / Rasmus Kjaer

Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Alyssa Tirtosentono / Imke van der Aar

Kukkapalli Maneesha / Rutaparna Panda vs Jaqueline Lima / Samia

Lima Ashwini Ponappa / N Sikki Reddy vs Delphine Delrue / Lea Palermo

Saurabh Sharma / Anoushka Parikh vs Rehan Kusharjanto / Lisa Kusumawati

Arjun MR / Kukkapalli Maneesha vs Yeung Ming Nok / Yoyo Yau

Venkat Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Mathias Thyrri / Mai Surrow

Utarksh Arora / Karishma Wadkar vs Patrick Scheichel / Franziska Volkmann

PV Sindhu’s draw in BWF Championship

Round 1: Bye

Round 32: Winner Martina Repiska vs Ruselli Hartawan

Round of 16: Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand Quarters – Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) 2

BWF World Championship 2021: Live Streaming

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD

Disney + HotStar

BWF World Championship 2021: Dates

December 12 - December 19

BWF World Championship 2021: Timings

2.30 PM IST