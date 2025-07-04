'Beginning of a new chapter in Indian athletes' - Neeraj Chopra ahead of historic NC Classic event Neeraj Chopra is set to host the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, aiming to spark a new era in Indian athletics with international-level javelin events, greater exposure, and more opportunities for local athletes.

Bengaluru:

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to host a javelin event named in his honour - the Neeraj Chopra Classic, set to take place on Saturday, July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The event will feature top-tier athletes from across the country and from the world and marks what Chopra believes could be the beginning of a new era for Indian athletics.

Chopra expressed that he feels like living in a dream and hopes that the Classic inspire the growth of multiple world-class sporting events in the country. He also shared his intention to elevate the scale and stature of the event in the years to come. The 27-year-old also expressed gratitude to the government, KOA, world bodies and sponsors for making it possible.

“I feel like I'm in a dream. Medals are a different thing. But I've given something like this to India and to Indian athletes. I'm very happy about that. This is the beginning of a new chapter in our athletics,” Chopra said in a pre-event press meet here Friday.

“The support I'm getting from everyone. From the government, from KOA (Karnataka Olympic Association), from World Athletics, from the sponsors… I feel like we can make this event even better,” he added.

This is the beginning of international competitions in India: Chopra

Chopra believes that this will mark the beginning of international-level javelin competitions in India. He highlighted that such events are common among traditional powerhouses like the USA or European nations, but it is the first of its kind in India. He explained that there are various categories in the competition and noted that the local athletes will get a chance to meet others, and there will be more awareness regarding the sport.

“This is the beginning of international competitions in India. As we see, there are so many international competitions in Germany and such nations - A category, B, C etc and every week, there's a competition. So, this is what I want in India, as there should be at least 4, 5, 6 competitions which are world-class. The athletes should get a chance and people should see them play. That will be very good for our sport," he explained.