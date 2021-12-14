Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of PV Sindhu.

BWF World Championship 2021 Live Streaming Sindhu vs Repiska: When and Where to watch Live online

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be played?

Defending World Champion PV Sindhu will start her BWF World Championships' women's singles campaign on Tuesday when she takes on Martina Repiska in the second round of the tournament in Huelva (Spain). There will be plenty of other Indians in action as well on the day including the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth (in men's singles) while men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will also kick off their campaigns.

PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be played on the Court 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.

What time does PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match begin?

The first match on Court 3 begins at 1:45 PM IST while PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska match is scheduled third.

Where to watch the live coverage of PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

Where to watch live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match?

The live streaming of BWF World Championship 2021 match will be on Hotstar.