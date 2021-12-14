Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Mumbai: BMC allows all schools for Class 1-7 to reopen from December 15
  • Supreme Court agrees with Centre on road-widening for Char Dham project
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. BWF World Championship 2021 Live Streaming Sindhu vs Repiska: When and Where to watch Live online

BWF World Championship 2021 Live Streaming Sindhu vs Repiska: When and Where to watch Live online

Defending World Champion PV Sindhu will start her BWF World Championships' women's singles campaign on Tuesday when she takes on Martina Repiska in the 2nd round of the tournament.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2021 14:00 IST
Pv sindhu
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of PV Sindhu.

BWF World Championship 2021 Live Streaming Sindhu vs Repiska: When and Where to watch Live online

Defending World Champion PV Sindhu will start her BWF World Championships' women's singles campaign on Tuesday when she takes on Martina Repiska in the second round of the tournament in Huelva (Spain). There will be plenty of other Indians in action as well on the day including the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth (in men's singles) while men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will also kick off their campaigns.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be played?

PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be played on the Court 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.

Related Stories

What time does PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match begin?

The first match on Court 3 begins at 1:45 PM IST while PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska match is scheduled third.

Where to watch the live coverage of PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

Where to watch live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match?

The live streaming of BWF World Championship 2021 match will be on Hotstar.

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News