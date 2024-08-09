Aman Sehrawat breaks PV Sindhu's all-time Olympic record for India after bronze in 2024 Paris Games

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat at Paris Olympics 2024

Aman Sehrawat continued Indian wrestling's tradition of medals at the Summer Games with a bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. The young Indian wrestler defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz by 13-5 in the men's 57kg category to produce India's sixth medal in Paris 2024 and the eighth wrestling medal in Olympic history.

Sehrawat was India's lone male wrestler featuring in the 33rd Summer Games and proved his potential with a bronze medal. At 21 years and 24 days, he became India's youngest-ever individual medalist in the history of the Summer Olympic Games.

The ace badminton shuttler and two-time medalist PV Sindhu previously held the record for the youngest Indian Olympic medalist when she claimed a silver in the 2016 Rio Games at the age of 21 years 1 month 14 days. Sehrawat turned 21 just before the start of the Paris Games and very few had predicted a medal for the rising youngster from Haryana.

