  5. Ajay Jayaram makes winning start in SaarLorLux Open

The former world number 13 beat Belgium's Maxime Moreels in opening round 21-8 21-8 in just 19 minutes.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2020 19:27 IST
Ajay Jayaram
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Ajay Jayaram.

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram notched up a dominating straight-game win over Belgium's Maxime Moreels in the men's singles opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament Saarbrücken (Germany) on Tuesday.

The former world number 13 beat Maxime 21-8 21-8 in just 19 minutes at Saarlandhalle Saarbrücken.

Jayaram will next face the Netherlands' third seed Mark Caljouw.

Jayaram was 6-0 up quickly and then moved to an 11-4 advantage at the break. He kept dominating the proceedings to easily pocket the opening game.

In the second game, Maxime had made it to 4-6 but crumbled after that as Jayaram registered 11 straight points to reach 17-6. Without much ado, he closed out the game.

Defending champion Lakshya Sen, 2018 winner Subhankar Dey and young Malvika Bansod are also in the fray.

