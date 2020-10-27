Ajay Jayaram makes winning start in SaarLorLux Open

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Ajay Jayaram.

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram notched up a dominating straight-game win over Belgium's Maxime Moreels in the men's singles opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament Saarbrücken (Germany) on Tuesday.

The former world number 13 beat Maxime 21-8 21-8 in just 19 minutes at Saarlandhalle Saarbrücken.

Jayaram will next face the Netherlands' third seed Mark Caljouw.

Jayaram was 6-0 up quickly and then moved to an 11-4 advantage at the break. He kept dominating the proceedings to easily pocket the opening game.

In the second game, Maxime had made it to 4-6 but crumbled after that as Jayaram registered 11 straight points to reach 17-6. Without much ado, he closed out the game.

Defending champion Lakshya Sen, 2018 winner Subhankar Dey and young Malvika Bansod are also in the fray.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage