'United by Emotion' announced as official motto of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

"United by Emotion" will be the official Motto of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, organizers have announced. The motto will be displayed, in English only, in a variety of environments and applications, such as at competition venues, on city decorations and on licensed goods. It will also feature in digital media, ensuring worldwide attention.

The three-world slogan "expresses the hope that the spectators, volunteers, and athletes from over 200 national Olympic committees and refugee Olympic team gathering in Tokyo this summer," said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of Tokyo 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also said that the motto summarizes the ideas that the host city wishes to "share with the world." But it immediately raised concerns from Japanese media because there will be no official Japanese version for the motto.

The motto is normally unveiled in two languages when the Olympic Games is held in a country where English is not the native language.

Muto said the English version is very "simple" and people can understand it clearly. "If you translate it into Japanese, you will find many different words," he said.