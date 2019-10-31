Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani clinch gold at Olympic Test Event

Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) have clinched gold medals at the Olympic Test Event, finishing the Indian campaign on a high.

Tokyo Published on: October 31, 2019 13:59 IST
Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched gold medals, while Ashish (69kg) settled for a silver, ending India's brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday.

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outpunched Kazakhstan's national champion and Asian bronze-winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim the top honours. Thapa is also the reigning national champion and a former bronze-medallist at the world championships.

Former Asian Games bronze-medallist Rani edged past Australia's Caitlin Parker to ensure that the Indian women's contingent also had a gold in its kitty. Rani had claimed a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

Ashish (69kg), however, lost to Japan's Sewon Okazawa to sign off with a silver medal.

Earlier, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) along with Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg), in the men's draw, lost their respective semifinal bouts to end with bronze medals on Wednesday.

