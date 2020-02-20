Image Source : TWITTER Sarita Mor, Pinki seal gold medal at Asian Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestler Sarita Mor eked out a 3-2 win over Battsetseg Atlantsetseg of Mongolia in the women's 59kg final to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Championships here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old edged out Atlantsetseg in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium here. Pinki (55kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) had also won gold on Thursday.

Sarita, competing in her first Asian event since winning a silver in 2017 in 58kg, won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Madina Bakbergenova (Kazkhstan) and Nazira MarsbekKyzy (Kyrgyzstan) before winning 10-3 against Japan's Yuumi Kon.

Navjot Kaur became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships when she triumphed in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in 65kg.

Other Indian wrestler Pinki secured the coveted gold medal after beating Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa in the women's 55kg final.

Pinki edged out Bolormaa 2-1 in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium to become the third Indian woman to win gold in the history of the tournament.

She had defeated Uzbekistan's Shokida Akhmedova by fall in the opening round before losing the next bout against Japan's Kana Higashikawa. However, Pinki won her semifinal bout against Marina Zuyeva 6-0.

Earlier, Divya Kakran became the second Indian woman to win a gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships after a dominant show in which she won all her bouts by fall, including against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki.

