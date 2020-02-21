Friday, February 21, 2020
     
  Saina crashes out, Jayaram enters quarters of Barcelona Spain Masters

Saina lost 20-22, 19-21 against her third-seeded opponent in a women's singles contest that lasted exactly 45 minutes.

Barcelona Published on: February 21, 2020 22:34 IST
Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22 19-21 against her third-seeded opponent in a women's singles contest that lasted exactly 45 minutes.

Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semifinals on Saturday.

However, Ajay Jayaram kept India's flag flying by entering the men's singles quarterfinals.

Jayaram defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14 21-15.

