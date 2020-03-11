Image Source : FACEBOOK SAI shuts its south centre in Bengaluru over coronavirus scare

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has locked down its southern centre here as a precaution in the wake of the city recording four coronavirus cases in two days.

With four new coronavirus cases being reported, the SAI south centre chose to close the facility on Tuesday.

Also, those training at the facility have been advised not to leave the campus keeping in mind the extraordinary situation.

"In view of the coronavirus situation, it was decided to lock down the SAI centre here. As top athletes train here, we cannot take chances with their health and hence the move," a source said.

Among those training at the centre including the national men's and women's hockey teams, which have booked berths in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, athletes and sportspersons from various other disciplines.

Sources said as the hockey teams were preparing at the facility, the SAI did not want to take chances with their health and chose to close it.

They also said the top athletes training at the Bengaluru centre have been advised against training with non-campers.

The source added the lockdown will be in place "until further orders and advice from the government" and all visitors will be monitored thoroughly at the three gates.

"We are monitoring things and all visitors are checked at the three gates before being allowed entry. The temperatures of visitors are checked before they are let in," the source said.

The popular 'Come and Play' scheme, which allows civilians to use the facilities at the SAI centre, would be closed until further orders.

Under the scheme, outsiders get to use facilities at the SAI Centre, especially for football and swimming.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed over 4,000 lives and infected more than 100,000 people globally, with India so far reporting 60 positive cases.

It has either cancelled or postponed many sporting events across the world.