Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Watch Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Streaming online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1

Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will meet each other in the first match on August 5 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 game – Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Streaming on Hotstar, and TV telecast on Star Sports.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match will be played on August 7 (Sunday).

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match match will be played in Patna.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match will begin at 8.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.