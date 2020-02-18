Image Source : TWITTER Nishant Shetty 'betters' Srinivas Gowda record in Kambala: Report

Days after Srinivasa Gowda's sprint went viral, another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty grabbed headlines. Shetty recorded 143m in 13.68 seconds. Reportedly Shetty covered 100 metres in just 9.51 seconds to beat Srinivasa Gowda's record of 9.55 seconds.

Shetty, belonging to Bajagoli Jogibettu, set a new record at Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala at Venoor.

The traditional race is termed as 'Kambala' race. Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race in the Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts' farming community.

Yet another Usain Bolt emerged from Kambala !



Nishant Shetty broke the record of Srinivas Gowda. Shetty ran 143 meters distance in 13.61 seconds whereas Gowda took 13.62 seconds to cover 142.5 meters. pic.twitter.com/1BoX0hbmXO — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) February 18, 2020

People on social media hailed Gowda's achievement as running slushy paddy field is extremely difficult and now Shetty's record made more weight to the Kambala race.

World-renowned Jamaica's sprinter Usain Bolt currently holds the world record of 100-meter run in 9.58 seconds.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt made the world record of 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Athletics Championships final in Berlin, Germany on 16 August 2009 to break his own previous world record by 0.11 seconds.