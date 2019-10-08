Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. Mary Kom reaches quarterfinals of World Women's Boxing Championships

Mary Kom reaches quarterfinals of World Women's Boxing Championships

Chasing her first world medal in the 51kg division, Mary Kom picked up pace in the second round and was especially sharp with her counter-attacks.

PTI PTI
Ekaterinburg (Russia) Published on: October 08, 2019 16:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER - @BFI_OFFICIAL

Mary Kom

Six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Women's Boxing Championships after a hard-fought victory in the last-16 stage here.

]The 36-year-old Mary Kom triumphed 5-0 against Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong, a spunky boxer who kept the veteran on her toes with an aggressive approach but just didn't connect enough.

The third-seeded Indian, who got a bye in the opening round, spent the first three minutes getting a good measure of her opponent before taking control of the proceedings.

Chasing her first world medal in the 51kg division, Mary Kom picked up pace in the second round and was especially sharp with her counter-attacks.

In the 75kg division, former silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) will square off against second-seeded Welshwoman Lauren Price later in the day.

Price is a European Games gold-medallist and fetched a bronze in the last edition of the world showpiece.

She is also the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, besides being a three-time bronze-medallist at the European Championships.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAustralia announce T20I squad for series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan Next StoryIndian pacers can deliver on any track, says Bharat Arun  