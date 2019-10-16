Marc Marquez prepares for 9th 2019 MotoGP win in Japan

Image Source : GETTY Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team celebrates the MotoGP victory and the 2019 MotoGP Championship on the podium at the end of the MotoGP race during the MotoGP of Thailand - Race on October 06, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team arrived in Japan with the aim to notch up another victory. The Spanish rider sealed his sixth premier class MotoGP world title earlier this month after he grabbed his eighth win this season at the 2019 Thai Grand Prix (GP).

Marquez only failed to secure a podium finish once this season when he crashed at the Red Bull Grand Prix in Austin, reports Efe news.

The 26-year-old won at Twin Ring Motegi twice in 2018 and 2016, and finished second in 2017, 2014 and 2013, while the only hiccup he faced there was when he came in fourth in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Motegi circuit is not a favourable track for Marquez's rival Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati who managed to get on top of the podium in 2017 only.

Neither Valentino Rossi nor Maverick Viñales of Yamaha seemed to be still in a position to effectively stand up in the elite championship, which sees their teammate Fabio Quartararo as a tough rival among the Japanese motor company riders.

Quartararo has been a revelation this season and is currently placed seventh in the World Standing with 182 points, only one spot behind his teammate Rossi.

With four races to go before the end of the championship, Quartararo is vying for his first win after he was edged out by Marquez over the final lap in Thailand.

Suzuki duo Alex Rins and Joan Mir should also be taken into account as they seem to be living in a moment of sport and technical growth.

Danilo Petrucci of Ducati needs to live up to potential after his drop in performance during the second part of the season.