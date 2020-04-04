Image Source : AP Live Streaming, WWE Wrestlemania 2020: Watch WWE Wrestlemania 36 online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

When is WWE Wrestlemania 2020?

The 36th edition of the WWE Wrestlemania will be on telecast on the morning of April 5, 2020. The Wrestlemania 36 takes place at WWE Performance Center in Orlando in the United States. The edition will feature high-profile bouts, including John Cena vs Fiend, Roman Reigns vs Goldberg, Undertaker vs AJ Styles and Edge vs Randy Orton. The WWE is one of the very few sporting events which is running uninterrupted despite the deadly outbreak of coronavirus around the globe. The USA is one of the worst-hit countries from the pandemic, where there have been more than 300,000 cases of the virus so far, with more than 8,000 deaths. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Wrestlemania 36 live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 and online on SonyLIV.

WWE Wrestlemania 2020 will take place on April 5 (Sunday).

When will WWE Wrestlemania 2020 start?

WWE Wrestlemania 2020 will start at 04.30 AM.

Where is WWE Wrestlemania 2020 being played?

WWE Wrestlemania 2020 is being played at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Where can you watch Live Streaming, WWE Wrestlemania 2020?

You can watch WWE Wrestlemania 2020 on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch WWE Wrestlemania 2020 Telecast TV?

WWE Wrestlemania 2020 on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.