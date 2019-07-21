Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indonesia Open 2019 Final Live Score: PV Sindhu faces old rival Yamaguchu in summit clash

Indonesia Open 2019 Final Live Score: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu enjoyed one of her finest hours of the season as she entered the finals of the Indonesia Open BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament with a straight-game win over All England Champion Chen Yufei of China . Sindhu, who has been struggling a bit this season, showed her brilliance once again as she saw off world no 3 Chen 21-19 21-10 to enter her first final of the season. The World no 5 Indian, who reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open this year, thus set up a summit clash with Japan's fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Live Updates, Indonesia Open 2019 Final Live, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi:

* Sindhu holds a 10-4 advantage over Yamaguchi, whom she has beaten in the last four meetings.

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indonesia Open 2019 Women's singles Final live from Jakarta and old foes meet once again at the final stage.