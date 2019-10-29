Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
El Sherbini, the reigning World Champion, continued with her formidable title defense as she beat Joshna Chinappa 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 to reach the quarters.

IANS IANS
Cairo Published on: October 29, 2019 13:08 IST
Joshna Chinappa crashes out of World Squash Championship

Veteran Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the ongoing PSA Women's World Squash Championship after losing to World No. 2 Nour El Sherbini of Egypt 0-3 in the pre-quarterfinals.

El Sherbini, the reigning World Champion, continued with her formidable title defense as she wiped out Chinappa by a margin of 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 to make it to quarterfinals. It was the second consecutive loss for Chinappa against the Egyptian.

The three-time World Champion put on a businesslike performance to comfortably take the opening two games, before Chinappa put up more of a fight in the third late on Monday night. However, it proved to be too little too late as El Sherbini closed out the game in just 21 minutes.

"Joshna has been on form from the start of this season," psaworldtour.com quoted the 23-year-old El Sherbini as saying after her victory.

"I'm really happy with my performance and it's my first tournament so I'm just trying to get back playing more and try to feel the game more. I'm really happy that I managed to win 3-0," she added.

Joshna, ranked World No. 12, had entered the third round of the competition after her second-round opponent, Hong Kong's Ho Tze-Lok, conceded the tie because of injury.

