Japanese Olympic Committee vice president tests positive for COVID-19

Kozo Tashima, president of the Japan Football Association (JFA) and also a Japanese Olympic Committee vice president, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

A JFA source revealed to Japan's Kyodo news agency that Tashima was believed to have contracted the virus during his recent trip to Britain, the Netherlands and the United States from late February to early March on "official business," Xinhua reports.

The 62-year-old, a former Japanese international, was elected as JFA chief in 2016 and was re-elected to the FIFA Council by the Asian Football Confederation last April.

Kyodo said that he watched international friendly matches during his recent trip and attended meetings about the 2023 Women's World Cup, which Japan is bidding to host.